Published November 17, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak will be receiving its third free title update soon, containing new monsters, weapons, and more.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Free Title Update 3 Release Date: November 24, 2022

The third Free Title Update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak comes out on November 24, 2022. It is available to all Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak owners on the Nintendo Switch and PC. Players need to own Monster Hunter Rise to play Sunbreak, however, bundles do exist for both platforms that contain both games.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Free Title Update includes a whole lot of new content. This includes new monsters, quests, layered weapons, paid and free DLC, and more. Let’s go through all of the new features that will arrive in this update.

New Monsters Chaotic Gore Magala A Gore Magala that fell into chaos after being denied evolution into a Shagary Magala. These Gore Magala maintain their power, while still possessing the potential of the Shagaru Magala. Risen Teostra A Teostra that found a way to overcome the Qurio virus, turning into a Risen Teostra. These Teostras unleash more dust attacks, setting off explosion after explosion. Risen Kushala Daora Similar to the Risen Teostra, a Kushala Daora also overcame the Qurio virus, turning into this Risen Kushala Daora. They have access to even more destructive wind attacks, capable of blowing hunters off their feet.

Anomaly Research Quests Anomaly Research Quests are quests where hunters can take on monsters afflicted by the Qurio virus. These quests are cut into two categories Anomaly Quests Requires hunters to slay a specific afflicted monster. Only monsters that hunters have hunted on MR quests will appear in these quests. Completing these quests give exclusive rewards Anomaly Investigations Quests where the conditions, such as target monster, locale, etc are random. Completing these quests earn the points needed to level up the Anomaly Research Lab. They also give special materials for new weapon and armor upgrades.

Follower Quests Hunters can now take their Followers along on almost all Master Rank Quests, as well as Anomaly Quests and Anomaly Investigations

Event Quests New Event Quests are on the way, introducing challenging yet rewarding quests for hunters looking for a challenge.

New Layered Weapon Paid DLC Stuffed Monster Series This set of Layered Weapons turns your weapons into stuffed animals, while not diminishing their monster-hunting strength. There’s one for each weapon type, so make sure to pick one up if you find them cute.

New Original Character Voice: Kagami There is also a new Original Character Voice, named Kagami. Kagami is a powerful warrior and a master dual blades user. He is the head of the Royal Secret Service, born in Kamura and trained by Master Utsushi. Although we will be getting his voice, he actually isn’t a character that appears in-game. If you are interested in turning into Kagami yourself, you can check out the instructions here.

New Paid DLC Other than the Layered Weapon Paid DLC mentioned above, there are other DLCs that players can mention. This includes cosmetic DLCs, as well as stickers and gestures. For a complete list of paid DLC, players can head over here. Of course, you don’t have to buy any Paid DLC to enjoy the game.



That is all of the information we have about the upcoming Free Title Update.