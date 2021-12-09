More likely outcome for Hornets’ Miles Bridges in 2022: MIP or All-Star?

Miles Bridges has been playing like a man possessed in his fourth year in the league. Many can make an argument that he has been the Charlotte Hornets’ best player, right up there with the reigning Rookie of the Year, LaMelo Ball. He might not dictate the pace of the game like Ball, but he is one of the most explosive scorers in the league. Bridges has suddenly found himself vying for two different accolades this season: Most Improved Player and an All-Star in 2021-22. What’s more likely to happen for Bridges though?

MIP

Before the start of the 2021-22 season, Bridges was offered a four year, $60 million contract by the Hornets. He turned it down though, just so he would have the opportunity to play himself into more money this season. A few fans felt like he made a grave mistake by not taking the deal, but he’s proved all of those haters wrong. Currently, he is averaging 20 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists a game. Last year, he only averaged a mere 12 points. He’s become a more consistent three-point shooter, smarter playmaker, and is locking down the opposing team’s best player. The Hornets look on track to make the playoffs this season for the first time in seven years and a lot of credit should go to Bridges.

All-Star

Now, Bridges’ game has improved enough to the point where everyone has to entertain the thought of him making his way to Cleveland for the 2022 All-Star Game. The competition will be tight for sure, but Bridges has a puncher’s chance. His stats compare to guys like Jimmy Butler, who averages a tad over 22 points, 5 assists, and 6 boards. Everything is just a hair over Bridges’ stats. Not saying that Miles is better than Jimmy Buckets, but numbers don’t lie. Butler will likely get the nod this year, so maybe the Hornets star will get the nod as well.

Double fisting

Both things can very well happen for Bridges. Huge plot twist, huh? It’s safe to assume that Bridges won’t slow down anytime soon. Hornets coach James Borrego looks at Bridges as a top-scoring threat on his squad. Some nights he can be the go-to guy. Someone who will have to get going just to get his team over the hump. Other times, he can be used as a decoy or even a playmaker. Winning the MIP and clinching an All-Star berth are realistic goals for the 23-year-old stud.

Let’s not forget, Bridges isn’t out there alone on the Hornets. He is playing with one of the most gifted passers in the league already in LaMelo and also another unselfish point guard in Terry Rozier. Both guys who garner attention from the defense and are more than willing to dump it down to Bridges for an easy jam. The scales are tipped in his favor to reach both personal goals in 2022.

Of course, that isn’t the goal for Bridges. Surely his mind is more fixated on getting his team into the postseason. Still, it’s always dope to see how the development of players pans out for a young team. You can be sure the Hornets are going to have to restructure that initial extension they offered Bridges. It will likely be something north of $100 million.