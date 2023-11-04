Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta are both winless heading into the Battle of the AUC, as both teams look to salvage their season.

In the final game of the regular season, the winless Clark Atlanta Panthers (0-9) will host the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers (0-9) at Panther Stadium. The Panthers, led by Junior running back Daquon Kincey and his impressive stats of 123 carries, 637 yards, and 10 touchdowns, have a strong emphasis on the running game, ranking 7th in total rushing yards. H

However, their passing game lacks explosiveness, with leading receiver Devion Newson only recording 524 yards and 2 touchdowns. Quarterback Heath Williams Jr has struggled this season, throwing 4 touchdowns and 7 interceptions on 77-156 completions.

In their previous matchup in week 8, although the Panthers rushed for 140 yards, they only managed to score 3 points due to a lackluster passing game that contributed only 64 yards. As a result, their total offense ranking stands at 10th.

Defensively, the Panthers are led by Junior linebacker Camren Ivey, who has recorded 55 tackles. However, their defense has faced challenges throughout the season, allowing an average of 402.7 yards per game. In their recent defeat to Tuskegee University, they showed improvement by allowing only 14 points and 287 yards.

On the other side, the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers, also winless this season, have struggled both offensively and defensively. Senior quarterback Derrach West and freshman quarterback Miles Scott have shared playing time, but neither has been able to make a significant impact. The team ranks last in scoring on both offense and defense.

In their game against Kentucky State University, the Tiger's defense struggled to stop both the run and the pass, allowing 294 yards of offense, including 150 passing yards.

This upcoming game between the Clark Atlanta Panthers and the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers will be a battle for pride and the “404 crown” on November 4th at 2 PM EST. Both teams are eager to secure their first victory of the season and end on a high note.