Student Freedom Initiative, Morehouse College, and Stats Perform have announced a new partnership that teaches students about artificial intelligence, (AI) per a statement sent to media members Friday. The partnership creates a new course called “AI in Basketball,” which aims to educate students on how artificial intelligence is in sports. The class also provides expanded internship and job opportunities for students in the Atlanta University Center (AUC).

Executive Director of the Student Freedom Initiative Dr. Mark A Brown spoke about the importance of educating students about the power of AI.

“The promise of AI in sports is emerging; leveraging sports is a perfect pathway to expose our HBCU students to the foundational principles of AI and address the wealth gap by better positioning them for the in-demand jobs of the future.”

“As this specific corporate-academic partnership with Stats Perform was being designed, we collectively agreed to be very intentional,” said Morehouse College Computer Science Department Chain Dr. Alfred R. Watkins in the statement. “We sought a long-term industry partner, the inclusion of all three HBCUs in the Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC), and specific learning and career opportunities within high-demand, high-growth sectors of the economy for our students.”

The AI in Basketball course is set to launch this fall on Morehouse's campus. It will be available for students majoring in math, physics, and engineering from Morehouse, Spelman, and Clark Atlanta. The course will be led by Dr. Patrick Lucey, Chief Scientist at Stats Perform, alongside Morehouse faculty.