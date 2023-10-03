Willie Slater has been fired as head football coach of Clark Atlanta University on Monday per a report by The Atlanta Voice Sports Editor Donnell Suggs. At the time of this writing, a replacement hasn't been named.

Clark Atlanta released a statement about the firing: “We appreciate coach Slater for his dedication and contributions to CAU’s football program. There is no doubt that Coach Slater has had a tremendous impact on our institution, and we are grateful to him for his support and hard work during his tenure.”

Slater joined Clark Atlanta in February 2022 after a successful 15-year stint as coach of Tuskegee University from 2006 to 2021. While with the Golden Tigers, Slater led the program to 7 SIAC Championships including three straight from 2006-2009, four Pioneer Bowl appearances, and four straight NCAA Division II playoff births from 2013-2016. After leading Tuskegee to a 2017 SIAC Championship win over Fort Valley State, the Slater led Golden Tigers successive 5-5 records in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. His 2021 season was his worst with Tuskegee, going 3-8 on the year and 2-4 in conference. He was relieved of his duties in December 2021 after being replaced by former Miles College coach Reginald Ruffin.

His tenure as Clark Atlanta University's head coach was lackluster, as the team went 3-7 in the 2021 season and 2-6 in the conference. The Panthers started this season 0-5 prior to Slater's firing. Clark Atlanta was 12th in the conference in scoring defense, giving up an average of 38 points per game and 11th in total defense giving up 412 yards of total offensive yards per game.

Clark Atlanta plays Allen University this Saturday at 6 PM EST.