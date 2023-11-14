Morgan State pulled off a comeback to get a huge win over South Carolina State, crashing Buddy Pough's final home game.

South Carolina State suffered a close 20-17 defeat against Morgan State in Buddy Pough's final home game as coach of the Bulldogs. Despite initially taking a 14-6 lead, the Bulldogs couldn't maintain their advantage as Morgan State scored 14 straight points to make a comeback in the second half that ultimately helped them win the game.

Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter. Morgan State finally got on the board when Tahj Smith ripped off a 13-yard run to put the Bears up 6-0 after the missed PAT.

Corey Fields, Jr. connected with Keshawn Toney for a 17-yard touchdown pass to give SC State the lead 7-6 after the successful PAT. Then, Malcolm Magee recovered a fumble that was ruled a touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 14-6.

However, Morgan State's J.J Davis and Jordan Toles made crucial plays to claw their way back into the game. Davis ran 53 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to make the score 14-13 after a successful PAT.

Fast forward to the fourth quarter. Gavyn Zimmerman nailed a 28-yard field goal to put the Bulldogs on top 17-13. It seemed as if South Carolina State was going to win the game and end Buddy Pough's illustrious coaching career with a final home win.

However, Bears kick returner Jordan Toles recovered South Carolina State's squib kick dodging tackles, and eventually finding his way to a 73-yard touchdown to put Morgan State up 20-17 after the successful PAT.

When South Carolina State got the ball back, Bears safety Quincy Johnson nabbed an interception from Corey Fields Jr. that ultimately sealed the win.

South Carolina State will end the season against Norfolk State on Saturday at 2 PM EST. Meanwhile, Morgan State will play Howard University with a championship birth on the line on Saturday at 1 PM EST. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.