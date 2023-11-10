South Carolina State last home game of the season against Morgan State will officially be called "Buddy Pough Day".

South Carolina State's last home game is this week against Morgan State and the institution has deemed Saturday “Buddy Pough Day”, per a report by the Times & Democrat. The university announced the honor to celebrate Pough, who is retiring after the season and is coaching his last home game.

“Establishing Buddy Pough Day was a way for us to show our appreciation for our legendary Coach Buddy Pough,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said in a quote obtained by the Times & Democrat. “Coach Pough is more than just a legend on our campus and the world of college sports, he is a living example to our students who epitomizes a loyal alumnus. So, we are delighted to honor him in this way.”

In honor of the occasion, South Carolina State reduced online ticket prices from $30 to $22 to celebrate the 22 years that he's served as coach of the Bulldogs.

Pough is an alumnus of South Carolina State who played football for the Bulldogs as an offensive lineman. He then returned to the team as an assistant coach under William “Bill” Davis from 1979 to 1995. He returned to the Bulldogs as their 14th coach in 2002.

With last Saturday's 27-24 homecoming win over Howard, Buddy Pough recorded his 150th win in his coaching career. He boasts a 150-92 overall record and a 114-43 MEAC record. He is the winningest coach in South Carolina State history, succeeding Willie Jefferies's overall win total of 128.

During Pough's tenure, the team has won 11 championships, including three Black College Football National titles and eight MEAC titles. He's been named MEAC Coach of the Year four times and has also won two National Coach of the Year awards and two national HBCU titles.

His teams secured three outright MEAC titles in 2008, 2009, and 2021. Additionally, they have shared five other titles in 2004, 2010, 2013, 2014, and 2019. Pough's leadership has also his teams to the FCS playoffs in 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2013. He's also coached several pro football players such as Javon Hargrave, DeCobie Durant, and Darius “Shaquille” Leonard.

He announced his retirement before the team's Week 0 matchup against Jackson State University in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. The Bulldogs struggled out of the gate, getting blown out in their first three games. However, Pough and his team were able to secure a victory over The Citadel and dominated Virginia University of Lynchburg to get twin wins on the season.

Now, The Bulldogs sit 2-1 in the MEAC after a demoralizing 62-28 loss to defending Celebration Bowl champions North Carolina Central. They dominated Delaware State 35-7 and got an upset win over championship contender Howard University off of a 283 rushing yard and 3 touchdown performance by Jawarn Howell.

Buddy Pough's last home game vs. Morgan State University kicks off at 12 PM EST.