Morgan State orchestrated a remarkable comeback, overcoming an 18-point deficit to secure a 32-28 victory over Norfolk State.

The game started with Morgan State's Beckett Leary missing a 46-yard field goal, but he quickly redeemed himself with a successful 31-yard kick, putting the first points on the board. Norfolk State responded swiftly, with Kuhns connecting with Tremayne Talbert to move the chains, followed by RJ Baker sprinting 38 yards for a touchdown. This impressive play gave NSU a 7-3 lead.

Undeterred, Morgan State responded with a touchdown from Myles Miree after a strong kick return, narrowing the gap. The Spartans retaliated with a 14-play, 88-yard touchdown drive led by Mohamed Nyanamukenga, which culminated in a touchdown by King from eight yards out. At halftime, Norfolk State held a 14-10 advantage.

They extended their lead with a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter. Nyanamukenga's explosive 35-yard rush set the stage for Sapp's clever pass, resulting in King's second touchdown.

Undeterred, Morgan State fought back, attempting a 28-yard field goal, only to be denied by Ricky Harleston's diving block. The resilient King added another touchdown early in the fourth quarter, widening Norfolk State's lead to 18 points.

However, Morgan State swiftly countered with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion, tightening the score. The Spartans' subsequent possession ended in a three-and-out, but an R.J. Cole strip sack reclaimed the ball for NSU.

With the Spartans facing a third and seven, Bears linebacker Erick Hunter intercepted Kuhns' pass, returning the pick 60 yards for a momentum-shifting touchdown. This brought Morgan State within three points.

NSU running back Kevon King finished the game with three touchdowns, rushing for two and receiving one, becoming the first Spartan to achieve this feat since J.J. Davis against Morgan State in 2021.

The game-changing moment arrived when Morgan State backup quarterback Tahj Smith took the field with less than 4 minutes remaining. Despite his limited college football experience, Smith showed up when it mattered, completing his first three passes, including a 22-yard strike to Treveyon Pratt that put the Bears in the red zone. Smith then sealed the victory with a 14-yard touchdown run.

The dominant Morgan State defense, which previously held the red-hot North Carolina Central offense to just 16 points, once again proved its dominance as linebacker Erick Hunter intercepted a pass and returned it for a 60-yard touchdown. The play narrowed the deficit to a mere three points. The defense also forced a critical turnover on a 4th and 1 attempt by the Spartans.

Although Morgan State's offense had some level of promise before Smith entered the game, it struggled to take control early on. Morgan quarterback Carson Baker, despite completing only 9 of his 19 passes for 116 yards, played a pivotal role in generating crucial first downs. Running back J.J. Davis capped off the game with an impressive season-high of 113 rushing yards on 13 carries.

This victory marks Morgan State's first win over Norfolk State since 2018. Additionally, the 18-point comeback stands as Damon Wilson's largest come-from-behind victory in his tenure with the Bears. With this win, Morgan State improves to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in the MEAC, securing their first in-conference victory of the season.

The Bears gear up to play Delaware State University on Saturday at 1 PM EST. Norfolk State will face off against North Carolina Central on Saturday at 2 PM EST.