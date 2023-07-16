No, Mortal Kombat is not getting a sequel but instead, is getting a remake. Mortal Kombat 1 release date is by September 19, 2023, and will be available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. We share with you in this article Mortal Kombat 1's gameplay and official roster in anticipation of the upcoming release.

Mortal Kombat 1 Official Roster (To date)

We have listed down all the confirmed characters that will be appearing in the game. This of course is just a partially completed roster and we'll be updating it as we come closer to Mortal Kombat 1's release date of the remake. Below is the Mortal Kombat 1 Official Roster:

Sub Zero (Bi-Han)

Bi-Han was once known as Noob Saibot and as the Elder Sub-Zero. He is a Lin Kuei assassin that debuted as one of the few original characters in the first Mortal Kombat game as the original Sub-Zero – A mantle later passed down to his younger brother Kuai Liang after his death. Bi-Han later comes back as the Elder Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat back in 2011, and returns as Sub-Zero in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1.

Smoke (Tomas Vrbada)

Tomas Vrbada, commonly known as Smoke, is also known as Enenra. Smoke is also a Lin Kuei assassin turned into a cyborg in the Mortal Kombat series. Smoke is first seen as an unplayable secret character in Mortal Kombat II appearing as a human but was later on made as a playable character in his debut in Mortal Kombat 3 as a cyborg.

Scorpion (Hanzo Hasashi)



Hanzo Hasashi, better known as Scorpion, is a resurrected ninja in the fighting game series and is paraded as the series' mascot. Scorpion is one of the very few original characters debuting in the first Mortal Kombat arcade game and holds a distinction along with Raiden and Sub-Zero that appears in every Mortal Kombat game as a playable character. Through the years of various versions of Mortal Kombat games, Scorpion has been a misguided antagonist after his resurrection after his family and clan's death. Since then, he has followed those on the side of evil out of revenge and anger.

Rain

Rain is a demi-god son of god Argus and is the half-brother to demi-gods Taven and Daegon. An Edenian Prince that wishes to claim the Outworld throne, Rain seeks revenge against his own father for the death of his mother. Rain was first seen in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 but wasn't a playable character until he got an expanded backstory in the game's home console versions where he becomes a recurring character in the series.

Mileena

Mileena is a genetic experiment that was created by sorcerer Shang Tsung. She is also one of the adopted daughters of the Outworld Emperor Shao Kahn and acts as one of his personal enforcers in the storyline of the game. Mileena, one of the antagonists throughout the series, is a mutant hybrid clone of Kitana. She was created in Shang Tsung's flesh pits at the behest of Shao Kahn who became increasingly paranoid that Kitana would one day learn the truth and turn against him. Mileena returns as a playable character in the Mortal Kombat remake.

Johnny Cage (Jonathan Carlton)

Jonathan Carlton, better known as Johnny Cage, is one of the central characters in the series alongside Raiden and Liu Kang but later on passes it down to Cassie Cage, her own daughter. Johnny Cage is an action movie star and martial artist that is part of the original seven characters that debuted in the first Mortal Kombat game. He is one of the more popular characters in the game and proves to be one of the most popular ones as well.

Kitana

Kitana may be a 10,000-year-old Princess but she is considered young by the realm of Edenia. She is Shao Kahn's loyal stepdaughter but later on, was feared to be his enemy. This prompted Shao Kahn to let Shang Tsung create a clone that is Mileena. Kitana was also seen as a subtle love interest of Liu Kang even after he was murdered by the Deadly Alliance. Even being loyal to Shao Kahn most of her life, she would then betray him and align herself with the Earthrealmers as she felt guilty which led her to doubt herself, question the morality of her actions, as well as anger after discovering the truth about her past and her true father, King Jerrod.

Liu Kang

Liu Kang is one of the most popular characters in the series alongside Johnny Cage, Sub-Zero, and Raiden. He is known to be Earthrealm's greatest warrior as he defeated many to prove his abilities. Throughout the series, he is portrayed as the main hero after he becomes the first Mortal Kombat tournament champion. He was considered a threat by Shao Kahn and his plans that's why Shang Tsung has always seen Liu Kang as a thorn in their side. Liu Kang is a member of the White Lotus Society that trains at the Wu Shi Academy where he was murdered by the Deadly Alliance of Shang with Quan Chi. Of course, he would be resurrected later on but it would be as a zombie that killed hundreds of innocent people that he vowed to protect.

Raiden

The eternal God of Thunder, Raiden is one of the most memorable characters and is one of the first playable gods in the game. He remains one of the major characters serving as the deuteragonist behind Liu Kang. Raiden holds the distinction along with Scorpion and Sub-Zero that appears in every generation of Mortal Kombat games as a playable character. Arguably one of the most powerful characters in all of Mortal Kombat, Raiden is a protector of Earthrealm.

Kenshi Takahashi

Kenshi Takahashi is a blind swordsman with the abilities of telekinetics and pyschokinetics. He hails from Eurasian heritage and is a rogue swordsman that nurses a bitter hatred for Shang Tsung whose deceit had resulted in Kenshi's living. Kenshi debuted back in 2002 at Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance where he has persistently featured in the series storyline by freeing Ermac from Outworld emperor Shao Kahn's control. He joins the Special Forces alongside Jax and Sonya Blade, seeking to bring down Mavado and his Red Dragon faction.

Kung Lao

Kung Lao is a former Shaolin monk as well as a member of the White Lotus Society like Liu Kang. He was first seen in the Mortal Kombat series debuting in Mortal Kombat II. Kung Lao stands in the shadow of his ancestor, the Great Kung Lao, but unlike his ancestor, he has no desire to be a champion and would rather live a life filled with peace. This was later changed as he is now more eager to prove himself equal or even better than Liu Kang. With his drive to be seen as better than Liu Kang, he turned into a highly conceited and immature that comes from a place of deeply seated insecurity and inferiority complex toward Liu Kang.

Shang Tsung

A powerful soul-stealing sorcerer, Shang Tsung is the villain of the series that serves as the host for the traditional Mortal Kombat tournament. He is one of the few original characters in the first Mortal Kombat arcade game in which he served as the main antagonist and unplayable final boss. Shang Tsung is a shape-shifter who has a need to consume souls in order to sustain his health and life. This character is the epitome of cunning and decadence, as symbolized by his preference for lavish parties, grand palaces, and stylish clothing. He is a loyal subordinate of Shao Kahn, following whatever orders the Emperor gives him.

Mortal Kombat 1 Gameplay

In case you have missed it, we did talk about Mortal Kombat 1‘s gameplay back in May 2023. As with the previous games, Mortal Kombat 1 is a fighting game with thirty years of history. Players can select one character from a roster of known Mortal Kombat characters. Afterward, they will be able to fight other characters from the Mortal Kombat universe. However, this game introduces a new feature called the Kameo Fighters. Kameo Fighters are this game's version of Assist Characters, a feature available in quite a few fighting games. Although not many details are available as of now, we can expect these characters to have special attacks that will help out mid-fight. This feature changes the way matches are fought, letting players mix and match their playstyle.

Additionally, the game will have a Story Mode which uses a brand-new cinematic narrative that will feature “unexpected twists on classic rivalries and original backstories for the wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters.” More details about the online and offline modes will become available soon as we get closer to Mortal Kombat 1's release date on September 19, 2023.

