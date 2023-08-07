A new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer shows off the Banished, which confirms that Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik, as well as a Sareena Kameo, will be coming to the game.

The recent Mortal Kombat 1 trailer showcased the Banished, characters who have been, well, banished from their homelands. The trailer's description describes them as characters who “can seek redemption or embrace chaos”, which appears to be true for all of the revealed characters. Let's go through them one by one.

The first character the trailer introduced is Reptile, also known as Syzoth. He first appeared in the original Mortal Kombat as a secret character, and his last appearance was in Mortal Kombat 11 in a cameo appearance. In previous games, his appearance was that of a humanoid lizard. In this game, however, he appears as both a human and a reptile. His combat showcase shows him switching between his human and reptile form. His human form prioritizes martial arts, while his reptile form uses acid attacks.

The second character they introduced is Ashrah, another Banished. Ashrah first appeared in Mortal Kombat: Deception, and last appeared in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. She may look human but she is actually a demon who has “purged most evil from her soul” and is now a demon hunter. She primarily uses her sword in combat, as well as light powers.

The final playable character they introduced is Havik, a “Cleric of Chaos and an anarchist”. He first appeared in Mortal Kombat: Deception, and last appeared in Mortal Kombat 11 in a cameo appearance. Havik revels in Chaos, and will stop at nothing to have others embrace it. He has no qualms using his how body parts in combat, as he can be seen in the trailer ripping off his arms to use as a weapon against his enemies.

Sareena is the trailer's last character and the newest Kameo fighter. She is a demon that hides her appearance by taking the form of a beautiful woman. Although in previous games she has undergone a redemption of sorts by teaming up with the new Lin Kuei, it appears that she is an enemy in Mortal Kombat 1.

That's all the information we have about the new Mortal Kombat 1 characters Reptile, Ashrah, Havik, and Sareena. The game comes out on September 19, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

