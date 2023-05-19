Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Instead of a sequel, what we got is a reboot. Here are the details for Mortal Kombat 1, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Mortal Kombat 1 Release Date: September 19, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 comes out on September 19, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Players who pre-order the game will be able to get the playable character Shang Tsung.

Mortal Kombat 1 Details

The game will be available in three versions: the Standard Edition, the Premium Edition, and the Kollector’s Edition. The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, and gives players the base game. The Premium Edition ($109.99), on the other hand, will include the Standard Edition content, as well as the Kombat Pack, Early Access to the game starting September 14, 2023, and 1,250 Dragon Krystals. The Kombat Pack features a Johnny Cage character skin that looks like Jean-Claude Van Damme, early access to six new playable characters, and five new Kameo Fighters. The playable and Kameo characters will be available post-launch.

Finally, there’s the Kollector’s Edition ($249.99), which is only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This will include all Premium Edition content and early access. It will also include a 16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture, three exclusive art prints, a steel case, and a total of 2,700 Dragon Krystals.

Other than getting Shang Tsung as a playable character, those who pre-order the game will also be able to take part in the Mortal Kombat 1 Beta, which will start in August 2023. Additional details about the game can be found on the game’s official FAQ website.

Mortal Kombat 1 Gameplay

As with the previous games, Mortal Kombat 1 is a fighting game with thirty years of history. Players can select one character from a roster of known Mortal Kombat characters. Afterward, they will be able to fight other characters form the Mortal Kombat universe. However, this game introduces a new feature called the Kameo Fighters. Kameo Fighters are this game’s version of Assist Characters, a feature available in quite a few fighting games. Although not many details are available as of now, we can expect these characters to have special attacks that will help out mid-fight. This feature changes the way matches are fought, letting players mix and match their playstyle.

Additionally, the game will have a Story Mode which uses a brand-new cinematic narrative that will feature “unexpected twists on classic rivalries and original backstories for the wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters.” More details about the online and offline modes will become available soon.

Mortal Kombat 1 Story

Not much is known about the story of Mortal Kombat 1. Signs point towards this game being a total reboot of the franchise. However, some fans have brought up that rather than a ret-con or reboot, this is just a continuation of Mortal Kombat 11’s story. After Liu Kang received powers at the end of MK11, he did an in-universe reset. Mortal Kombat 1 is likely set in that reset universe, which contained a Raiden without powers, a Sub-Zero and Scorpion that are allies, Kitana and Mileena being together, and more. We will likely receive more details about the game’s story as we approach the Beta and Early Access dates.

That’s all of the details we have about the Mortal Kombat 1 details. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.