Omni-Man has finally arrived to Mortal Kombat 1. Here's everything you need to know about how to play as Omni-Man.

Omni-Man has arrived. The all-powerful Viltrumite from the Invincible universe has made his way into the Mortal Kombat world. Omni-Man is the first character in Mortal Kombat 1's Kombat Pack DLC. The fighter could be considered a pure brawler, with vicious speed and super strength to absolutely “demolish” opponents, as voice actor J.K. Simmons would say.

Before players dive into using Omni-Man in battle, it might be a good idea to go into practice mode to get used to this new fighter's moves and controls. While Omni-Man's simple fighting style makes him one of the best fighters for beginners in Mortal Kombat 1, it's still worth exploring his skills first. Getting a feel for a new fighter is one of the best ways to prepare for the battles in the future.

Omni-Man's Moves

Like all characters, Omni-Man has a wide range of basic attacks, aerial attacks, and special moves that shape how each player uses the character. Special Moves can be enhanced (do more damage) by spending a bar of meter. A cool part of Omni-Man's character is that his Special Moves can be performed in the air or on the ground. Many fighters are limited by attacks they can only do while on the ground, so Omni-Man may have a competitive advantage here.

Kameos to Use

Omni-Man has a view of Kameos who best suit him, with those names being Darrius, Jax, and Kung Lao for how they sync with the character's moves. Darrius can extend Omni-Man's combos with a spinning kick attack, which is easy to connect with moves that take place from the Viltrumite Stance. Kung Lao can use his low-hat attack to provide a nice opening for Omni-Man's offense since his style can be a bit straightforward in Mortal Kombat 1.

It could be fair to say that Jax has the strongest connection with Omni-Man as a Kameo, primarily because of their unblockable ground pound attack. The enhanced version of Viltrumite Stance can dodge the ground pound move, which normally would affect your character just as much as your opponent's. This allows Omni-Man to create set-up attacks that are almost impossible to avoid in the game, especially if the opponent is trapped in a corner.

Omni-Man's Fatalities

Without a doubt, one of the best parts of any Mortal Kombat game is the fatalities.

Just like all the other character's finishing moves, players need to unlock fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1 by leveling up the fighter through ongoing battles. Luckily, Omni-Man comes with one fatality already available. This means there's only one other fatality for players to gain later. Here's how to trigger Omni-Man's devastating fatalities on different consoles.

Fatality Range PlayStation Xbox Switch Trained Killer Close Down, Down, Back, Circle Down, Down, Back, B Down, Down, Back, A Like Putty Mid Down, Forward, Back, X Down, Forward, Back, A Down, Forward, Back, B

Best Way to Fight as Omni-Man

Omni-Man is an extremely effective close-range character. Players should utilize his ridiculous speed and heavy-hitting attacks to be on the offensive as much as possible. His quick moves from basic attacks and ability to avoid projectiles through Viltrumite Stance give Omni-Man consistent ways to close the gap while in combat. The flying dashes while in the air also allow you to reach enemies that are comfortable staying away in Mortal Kombat 1. Just like his comic book and TV portrayals, Mortal Kombat 1's Omni-Man is always on the attack.

With that said, The best way to play Omni-Man while learning proper techniques is to use speed to get close, spend meters wisely on special attacks, and take advantage of Omni-Man's mid-striking attacks to pressure opponents. A good Kameo can enhance a player's strategy further. Kombos, fatalities, and moves of Omni-Man depend heavily on a player's ability to create a team that takes advantage of the anti- villain's strengths in Mortal Kombat 1.

Omni-Man's arrival at Mortal Kombat 1 is sure to have fans very excited. The iconic character from the Invincible series will finally be able to be used by players in the most brutal way. With the second season of Invincible releasing episodes every Friday for the next few weeks, Omni-Man's entrance to the Mortal Kombat world couldn't have come at a better time. While Omni-Man has come to Mortal Kombat, Invincible fans are still a bit unsure of his status in the show. Whether or not Omni-Man returns in season two is something that players and fans alike will have to wait and see.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.