Mortal Kombat 1 was announced back on May 18, 2023, and we are finally nearing the release date of the latest reboot for the Mortal Kombat series. With all the hype that we have been getting for Mortal Kombat 1 like the new gameplay, the upcoming storyline, the roster of characters revealed so far including guest characters, and even a trailer that features Dave Batista? This is the peak of Mortal Kombat! Let the recreated battle cry from the “Mortal Mondays” echo on and hear everyone unleash their inner urge to fight and scream “Mortal Kombat”!

What is Mortal Kombat 1's Storyline Anyway?

Mortal Kombat 1's story is a reboot of the series which starts from the New Era timeline that is created by Liu Kang after he attains godhood in Mortal Kombat 11. Fire God Liu Kang bests both Kronika and Shang Tsung in battle and wins over the control of the Hourglass. He then assumes his role as Keeper of Time forging the New Era. Eons have passed and peace has been attained between the realms where ideologies have grown and resulted in mounting tensions between them. Upon the arrival of a mysterious adversary, Liu Kang realizes that all the realms are in danger and that his new timeline and all of reality are in grave danger.

Given that there are different timelines and realities, the Kombatants in the game come from various, multiple timelines and include different characters across them. Popular characters like Johhny Cage who appears to be Tarkatan, Quan Chi with the powers originally wielded by Geras, and many more show up in the Mortal Kombat 1 storyline.

The Mortal Kombat Fighting Gameplay and All Its Fatalities

Mortal Kombat 1 is a fighting game that has a confirmed story mode where you can learn more about each of the characters' backgrounds – Who they are, what they stand for, and why they fight. An online multiplayer mode is also available to perform fatalities and win against online opponents.

With Mortal Kombat 1's gameplay, a new mechanic called Kameo Fighters has been added. These Kameo Fighters provide assistance to players during fights either adding more damage output for your team or perhaps even disrupting incoming attacks from enemies to help fend off the occasional combo plays that are coming in fast. These Kameo Fighters are separate from the main roster and will be chosen before each fight.

Another thing that has been introduced in the Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay but was refined even further is the Air Kombat combo that was also introduced back in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon and the action spin-off called Shaolin Monks.

Lastly, Fatal Blows (which was introduced first in Mortal Kombat 11) returns with a different mechanic. These moves can still be triggered when a player's health drops below 30% but can only be performed as a collaborative move between the player and a Kameo Fighter which makes them attack in tandem.

Mortal Kombat 1 Roster – Playable, Unplayable, and Guest Characters and More

Mortal Kombat has been around since October 1992 which makes the franchise almost 30 years old now. With the Mortal Kombat 1 release date coming soon, the original 7 characters have grown bigger into a plethora of different Kombatants each with their very own unique storylines and compelling backgrounds. For this particular game, Mortal Kombat 1, we see a lot of the characters make their return hailing from various timelines and realities of their own. There are also guest characters that are coming from different franchises and series that are notable pop-culture personalities that will be made into playable characters in the latest Mortal Kombat reboot (For more information, check out the detailed roster of Mortal Kombat 1).

Returning Characters:

Ashrah

Baraka

Geras

Havik

Johnny Cage

Kenshi

Kitana

Kung Lao

Li Mei

Liu Kang

Mileena

Nitara

Raiden

Rain

Reiko

Reptile

Scorpion

General Shao

Sindel

Smoke

Sub-Zero

Tanya

Confirmed Kameo Fighters:

Cyrax

Darrius

Frost

Goro

Jax Briggs

Kano

Kung Lao

Kurtis Stryker

Motaro

Sareena

Scorpion

Sektor

Shujinko

Sonya Blade

Sub-Zero

DLC Characters/Guest Characters:

Shang Tsung

Ermac

Homelander

Peacemaker

Omni-Man

Quan Chi

Takeda

Jean-Claude Van Damme (as Johnny Cage)

Ferra (Kameo Fighter)

Johnny Cage (Kameo Fighter)

Khameleon (Kameo Fighter)

Mavado (Kameo Fighter)

Tremor (Kameo Fighter)

Non-Playable Characters

Cassie Cage

Erron Black

Jacqui Briggs

Kollector

Kotal Kahn

Kronika

Kung Jin

Nightwolf

Onaga

Shinnok

Multiverse Goro x Shao Kahn Kung Lao x Raiden Sonya x Kano Quan Chi x Sub-Zero Tanya x Kitana Kano x Kenshi



Story Mode Only Characters (Unplayable)

Kalima

Katara Vala

Multiverse Kitana Kahn – Kitana LK-7T2 – Cyber Smoke Ninja Mime – Johnny Cage

Fusion Barakion: Baraka x Scorpion Fire Cage: Johnny Cage x Liu Kang Firefly: Li Mei x Scorpion Frostbite: Nitara x Sub-Zero Guard of Thunder: Li Mei x Raiden Jawspell: Mileena x Quan Chi John Kahner: Johnny Cage x General Shao Johnny Savage: Johnny Cage x Baraka Kang Quan: Quan Chi x Liu Kang Klockodile: Geras x Reptile Lizard Queen: Sindel x Reptile Quan Li: Quan Chi x Li Mei Quantum-Chi: Quan Chi x Geras Red Dragon: Liu Kang x Kano Reiko Starr: Reiko x Johnny Cage Scorp Lao: Scorpion x Kung Lao Screen Demon: Johnny Cage x Ashrah Sento Storm: Kenshi x Rain Shao-Zero: General Shao x Sub-Zero Shock Priestess: Tanya x Raiden Stung Lao: Scorpion x Kung Lao Warlord: Reiko x Raiden

Gender-swapped Ermac (Female Version) Reptile (Female Version) Scorpion (Female Version) Sub-Zero (Female Version)

Tarkatans Tarkatan Klone Super Tarkatan Tarkatan Fighter

Kameo Fighters Adam Kalima Khameleon (Added to Kombat Pack) Main Roster Combatants Johnny Cage (Added to Kombat Pack) Raiden Smoke Elementals Lightning Fire Ice



Can't Wait for the Release Date?

With all these details confirmed and lined up, we are expecting the Mortal Kombat 1 release date with no further delays and will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Epic Games on September 19, 2023. This means that we get to enjoy all the gruesome action in a new rebooted game all set in the New Era of Liu Kang's timeline. We can't wait for everyone to scream out loud at the top of their lungs “Mortal Kombat!” once it goes online.

Is Mortal Kombat 1 Worth Getting?

For Mortal Kombat fans since 1992, this is definitely a no-brainer. Mortal Kombat 1 follows the reboot of a reboot which is a totally new world for the fans to be familiar with. The trailer shares that Fire God Liu Kang has molded all of reality to his liking but is now in danger of being rattled due to a mysterious adversary. There are new mechanics that players can enjoy while seeing fatalities, old and new. Lastly, the appeal of being reintroduced to returning characters from the whole franchise is something that most of the fans are looking forward to seeing! You will get to play these characters in updated gameplay with the best-looking models thanks to today's technological progress.

For those who haven't really played Mortal Kombat before, Mortal Kombat 1 is a good entry point, regardless of not knowing what series transpired from before. Since this is a totally new world and old characters from different timelines and realities will be introduced, you will definitely get a good feel of how the series has been played out for the past 30 years. You will even get to meet fusions and guest characters like John Cena's Peacemaker, Harley Quinn, Omni-Man, and Homelander! Talk about an unexpected crossover, right?

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Mortal Kombat 1 like this article talking about Mortal Kombat 1's Release Date, Gameplay, Storyline, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming. We've got the scoop for you and what's to happen next in this reality made by Fire God Liu Kang!

Unleash the inner fighter in you and scream “Mortal Kombat”!