The Brooklyn Nets are a trainwreck right now. That’s unlikely to say to a team that has Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the fold, but the Nets aren’t winning. They’re just 2-6. On top of that, they are taking even more hits for off-the-court issues they just couldn’t seem to shake off. All that has led ESPN NBA analyst Jay Williams to believe that the Nets are the hardest team to root for, arguably in the history of the league. That’s saying a lot.

“It feels like [the Nets] are the most unlikable team maybe in the history of basketball.” Williams said of the Nets, who started the season winning just one game in their first six outings.

"It feels like [the Nets] are the most unlikable team maybe in the history of basketball." 😳 @RealJayWilliams pic.twitter.com/O6PjnIj7lf — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 2, 2022

There is a lot to unpack from what the Nets have gone through so far. From Kevin Durant asking team owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and the tandem of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks to Kyrie Irving’s insensitive behavior, the Nets just have so much material to make basketball fans feel off about them. That’s not even to mention how Nash ended up losing his job as the Nets’ head coach.

The Nets are still an undeniably great team and it could only be just a matter of time before they finally gather themselves and hit their stride, which would be bad news for the rest of the NBA, but that might not do enough to change the negative perception they have developed over the past several months.