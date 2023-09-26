Bettors usually jump on a team that has a blazing start. Fans did just that when they saw Coach Deion Sanders lead the Colorado football squad to a three-win start. But, they did not expect Coach Dan Lanning's Oregon football squad to put out an absolute masterclass against the Buffaloes. People who placed money on them were absolutely livid and sent threats to the players. One of them did not like the reactions they received and he goes by the name of Jimmy Horn Jr.

The Colorado football wide receiver unveiled his disdain for these types of interactions in his latest statement, via Well Off Forever.

“I got motherf****rs texting me about their bookie. I’m in a chat with some dude… He said, ‘Y’all are horrible.’ See, you should’ve never bet it!” Jimmy Horn Jr. revealed.

These types of overreactions tend to go out of hand. This is nothing new in the world of college sports. But, it also does not mean that this behavior should keep happening on a weekly basis.

Deion Sanders' squad hopes to carry the learnings off of their loss to the Dan Lanning-led Oregon football program. The Colorado football squad has a heavy hitter up next in their schedule. They will face the insanely talented USC football squad led by Caleb Williams. The Trojans have not suffered a loss after they dominated Arizona State. But, bettors will still continue to get mad at players for betting on them. Will they turn things around such that they get less of these threats and will fans change their behavior moving forward?