Colorado football is gearing up for its next Pac-12 showdown against USC following this first loss of the season at the hands of Oregon last Saturday. They're doing so without star two-way player Travis Hunter, who's expected to miss at least two more games after suffering a lacerated liver against Colorado State.

Hunter watched Colorado get steamrolled over the weekend without him and is apparently already tired of being on the sidelines. Hunter texted Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and pleaded with him to play Saturday.

“I need to play this week,” Hunter said via Sanders, “We need to get everything we can so I can get back on the field. I’m not taking no for an answer.”

Sanders quickly shut down the idea, telling Hunter that he cares more about his health than having him on the field against USC.

Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022, followed Sanders to Colorado after a stellar freshman season at Jackson State. He thrived through three games with the Buffaloes, notching nine tackles, one interception and two pass deflections on defense.

Offensively, Hunter has 16 receptions for 213 yards, including an 11-catch, 119-yard performance in Colorado's opener against TCU.

Colorado football is undoubtedly a better team when Travis Hunter is on the field. Deion Sanders and Co. are doing the right thing by letting him heal first though. Hunter is too talented of a player to risk a long-term injury that could impact his career and his life.

Although it may be partly unwillingly, he'll have to watch at least another two games out of uniform.