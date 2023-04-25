Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Mugen Souls, a JRPG with a large cult following, is finally getting a Nintendo Switch release, the first time the game is coming out to the West in its complete, uncensored form. Here are all of the details you need to know about the Mugen Souls Switch port, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Mugen Souls Switch Release Date: April 27, 2023

Mugen Souls is coming to the Nintendo Switch on April 27, 2023. The game was developed by Compile Heart, ported by Eastasiasoft to the Switch, and published by NIS America. The game also has a special edition version that comes with a physical copy of the game, a CD of its soundtrack, a steel book, an artbook, a sticker book, and a limited numbered poster.

Gameplay

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mugen Souls is a JRPG with open-field turn-based strategy gameplay. Players get to explore different areas and locations and engage in combat in open area arenas. Think exploration of dungeons similar to most JRPGs, and when entering combat, gameplay shifts to something like Valkyria Chronicles where you get to move freely within your movement range, choose an action, and end your turn for your opponent to take over and do their actions next. Except there are no guns, no wars, just a shapeshifting god that turns anyone that falls into her thrall.

Story

Mugen Souls follows the story of the intergalactic god named Chou-Chou, who the player plays as. Chou-Chou plans to conquer seven different worlds because they are pretty. Chou-Chou has seven different forms that allow her to access different aspects of her powers. She also has the ability to make anyone who falls for her her peon, doing her bidding. Her goal is to eliminate conflict by making every hero and villain in each of the seven worlds become her servants, thus eliminating wars and conflicts in the process.

And that’s it for this release article. For more gaming news and stories, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.