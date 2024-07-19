In My Spy 2, Ken Jeong and Kristen Schaal acknowledge WWE star Roman Reigns. However, while he is the Head of the Table, they are the Head of the Kissing Table.

While trying to pose as partners, Jeong and Schaal's characters share a kiss. It is not necessarily a romantic kiss, though Jeong would beg to differ, but the hilarious moment was all due to Schaal's genius.

“I'm the Head of the Kissing Table!” Schaal exclaimed while speaking to ClutchPoints about My Spy 2.

Jeong quickly agreed and swiftly acknowledged her. “She's the Head of the Kssing Table,” he agreed, “So, I acknowledge her.”

WWE fans will remember “acknowledge me” as one of Reigns' signature catchphrases. His Head of the Table persona catapulted him to the top of the card upon his 2020 SummerSlam return.

“Acknowledge Me!”

The catchphrase was still on the minds of Ken Jeong and Kristen Schaal. Earlier in our interview, Schaal wanted to see my Roman Reigns t-shirt that reads, “Head of the Table.” I also asked Jeong about shouting “acknowledge me” to his on-screen son.

While this is a clear Roman Reigns reference, Jeong was recently on The Tonight Show with his WrestleMania XL opponent, Cody Rhodes. Earlier this year, Jeong even supported Rhodes after he won the 2024 Royal Rumble. He posted a picture of him with Rhodes from The Tonight Show with the caption, “Finish the story.”

But no, Jeong is not a fake fan rooting for both Reigns and Rhodes, though he does acknowledge the former. The “acknowledge me” line came in a spur-of-the-moment ad lid.

“I think I was filming in South Africa during particular that WrestleMania,” Jeong said of WrestleMania 39. “So, I think, probably as an ad-lib, ‘Acknowledge me' was in the back of my head.”

However, he concedes that as a WWE fan, he rooted for Cody.

“As a fan, we're all rooting for Cody to finish his story,” Jeong confessed. “But in the scene, it just became an organic thing where my character is talking to Colin (Taeho K), my character's son, and I'm sure it was in the back of my head that, Oh, this is probably a WWE reference.

“A veiled shoutout to my friend, Cody Rhodes, but also a tribute to Roman Reigns,” he concluded.

The origins of that kiss

As for the kiss they shared, Schaal joked that she has never “had the option” between a romantic kissing scene or a more comedic one like in My Spy 2. When she received the script, she began brainstorming the scene and even demonstrated her ideas with the air during our chat.

Luckily, Jeong was game for anything. The director liked it, and what is in the movie is the end product.

“Do you think we'll win an MTV award or something?” she asked about the moment.

Jeong jokingly replied that they are starting their For Your Consideration campaign, thanks to me. “Thank you, Andrew, you're planting that in our brains,” he joked.

Ken Jeong's “Favorite Live Moment Ever”

While My Spy 2 did not get to shoot in Italy, Jeong made the most of it while in Cape Town, South Africa. His favorite scene he shot was with Kristen Schaal, but his favorite memories from the production were with another co-star, Craig Robinson.

“He would do these pop-up shows and do his musical stand-up,” Jeong recalled. “And in Cape Town, he brought me in as a surprise guest at one of the shows. As his closer, he sings K-Ci and JoJo's ‘All My Life.' And just to have the whole crowd sing, it still gives me goosebumps.

“We looked at each other [and] it was like, ‘This might be our favorite live moment ever.' Magical memories there,” he concluded.

My Spy 2 is streaming on Prime Video.