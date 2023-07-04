The Washington Mystics received some devastating news recently with the announcement that Shakira Austin was going to miss a significant amount of time due to a hip injury. Up to this point, Austin had been one of the Mystics top performers and in the running for the WNBA's Most Improved Player Award. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, Austin's absence will hurt a Mystics team trying to keep pace in the Eastern Conference standings. To address their frontcourt needs, the Mystics pulled off a trade on Tuesday with the Indiana Fever, sending out Amanda Zahui B. in exchange for Queen Egbo.

Roster Update: We have traded Amanda Zahui B. for Queen Egbo. 🔗 https://t.co/cYGwUts1B6 pic.twitter.com/CQSqrFupWo — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) July 4, 2023

On the Mystics side of the trade, Amanda Zahui B. hadn't played much this season and didn't figure to be a major part of the rotation moving forward. On the Fever side of the trade, Queen Egbo also hadn't figured too prominently in the rotation in recent games. The trade should be beneficial for both players.

Zahui B. is a veteran center who gives the Fever a different look off the bench. This is her first year back in the WNBA after the Los Angeles Sparks suspended her contract for the 2022 season. Her last full season in the league was 2021 when she was very productive to the tune of 9.2 points per game and 1.4 rebounds with splits of 42.9 percent shooting from the field and 76.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Egbo gives the Mystics a younger option with more potential to fill in for Austin in the meantime. While her numbers were down this season, she is just one year removed from averaging 7.2 points and 6.3 rebounds with splits of 44.2 percent shooting from the field and 64.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line as a rookie.