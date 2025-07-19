The Washington Mystics entered the WNBA All-Star break at 11-11. However, their improvement is impressive because of who is leading the charge. Brittney Sykes is the team's leader, but rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have put together stellar debut seasons. Ahead of the All-Star Game, Iriafen spoke about her confidence in a comment that hinted at her team's outlook.

Washington is a half game behind the Indiana Fever for the sixth seed in the playoff picture. Sykes leads the team's offense at 17.1 points per game, but her rookie teammates each earned All-Star honors. Citron competed in the 3-point shootout, even if Sabrina Ionescu crushed her competition. Both top picks have a chance to showcase their skills on the WNBA's biggest stage on Saturday.

Iriafen spoke with SiriusXM's Holly Rowe about her thoughts halfway through her rookie season. When Rowe asked her about her mindset when she is at her best, Iriafen used one word to describe herself.

“I'm fierce,” Iriafen said about herself. “I think just being resilient, relentless. I know I can give it my all and my team has my back, even if I'm a little bit crazy sometimes, I know they have my back. That's why I say I feel like I can be myself. I don't have to think about anything. I know I have people around me that care about me, and I can just compete at the highest level.”

Iriafen has made a name for herself during her rookie season as a competitor. She and Citron are on Caitlin Clark's team and received some love from the Indiana Fever star. Both players will try to leave their mark on the game as they compete with the WNBA's elite on Saturday night.

Iriafen is excited for the rest of the season for good reason. She and the Mystics have a chance to claw their way into the postseason and make some serious noise. If they do get there and go on a run, Iriafen will have a large role in their success.

