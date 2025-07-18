Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes has earned her first placement on a WNBA All-Star Game roster, and seemingly no one is happier for her than New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud. The two were caught on camera celebrating during the players' first practice, with Cloud carrying Sykes before they giddily jumped around the court together in an adorable and heartwarming moment between two friends.

Cloud made her feelings clear on her X, formerly Twitter, profile, quote-tweeting the video posted by Meghan L. Hall and adding the two words “Proud Papi” with teary-eyed and heart emojis in honor of Sykes' first career trip to the All-Star Game as a participant.

The support from Cloud makes sense, since she and Sykes formed a dynamic duo when they were teammates on the Mystics. The chemistry “Tash and Slim” demonstrated on both sides of the ball helped them put the team on their backs when injuries piled up and take the WNBA by storm.

Sykes even described herself and Cloud as “two firecrackers” who had to work on keeping their composure so they could effectively lead the team. Now, after Sykes became one of only two long-term veterans left on the Mystics after a series of trades, signings, and expansion draft losses, the self-work Sykes started alongside Cloud has paid off.

Many W fans felt Sykes was snubbed from the initial All-Star Game vote as she's been playing some of the best basketball she's ever displayed, averaging a career-high 17.1 points and 4.4 assists per game while leading the Mystics in both categories. The 31-year-old also joins rookie teammates Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen in Indianapolis for the midseason festivities.

Sykes was a last-minute addition to the roster after host team star Caitlin Clark confirmed that she would miss both the All-Star Game and the 3-Point Contest the morning that WNBA players started to arrive in Indiana. Clark reaggravated her lingering groin injury in the Fever's win over the Connecticut Sun and sat out the Fever's game against the Liberty on the night before the weekend kicked off.

Team Caitlin and its latest member Sykes will face off against Team Collier in the weekend's main event on July 19.