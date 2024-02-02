The Mystics shored up their wing depth following the loss of Natasha Cloud.

The Washington Wizards made a huge move even before the WNBA free agency period began when they made the decision to core Elena Delle Donne. Although the move does not guarantee that Delle Donne will remain in a Mystics jersey for his upcoming season, it makes it a little more difficult for her to leave unless it's a sign and trade. The Mystics lost veteran guard Natasha Cloud to the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday, but they looked to bolster their wing depth in WNBA free agency with the signings of Karlie Samuelson and DiDi Richards.

Karlie Samuelson joins the Mystics after spending last season with the Los Angeles Sparks. Samuelson has had multiple stints with the Sparks after making the team as an undrafted free agent 2018. She has also played for the Dallas Wings, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury.

Samuelson was one of the best three point shooters in the WNBA last season. She played in 34 games for the Sparks including 23 starts. She averaged 7.7 points per game, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists with splits of 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 42.6 percent shooting from the three point line and 94.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.

DiDi Richards was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty. She played two seasons for the Liberty before they cut her during training camp last year. She did not play for another team following camp.

During her last season in 2022, Richards played in 14 games for the Liberty at a little over 11 minutes per game. She averaged 2.3 points per game, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists with splits of 30.6 percent shooting from the field, 27.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 70 percent shooting from the free throw line.