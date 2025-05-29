The Washington Mystics rolled to their third victory of the 2025 WNBA season with an 83-77 win over the Indiana Fever, and in a game without Caitlin Clark, the team's must-see rookies stole the show. The Mystics' Nos. 3 and 4 draft picks Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, respectively, have been putting on a show for fans since the first tip-off of their debut campaign, and the duo shared what makes their new connection click.

“She's an amazing player and an amazing teammate,” Citron said about Iriafen. “I honestly love to watch her while I'm playing. Like, when we pass through to the post, I'll be on the wing and I'll just watch her going to work. It's just so fun.”

The Notre Dame alum continued to compliment specific parts of Iriafen's game as well. “I think her passing is very underrated, too,” Citron pointed out. “So that's something that people gotta be on the lookout for. But she's just a monster to deal with in the paint, and I'm happy I don't have to play against her.”

When it came time for the USC grad to return the favor, she eagerly took over the mic while exchanging smiles with Citron.

“Soni, Soni, Soni,” Iriafen said joyfully. “She's so level-headed, so consistent, and as much as she's talking about watching me, I'm in admiration of her and just the way she is a rookie, she has the toughest job to do … and she's so composed, she's so unselfish, she rarely misses.”

Iriafen continued to gush over her new teammate as the bond between them clearly showed.

“Playing with Soni is great, and outside of basketball, she's a great person, and I'm just glad that we get to continue to build this friendship and be Mystics forever and ever,” Iriafen ended with a laugh.

The Sonia and Kiki rookie duo is one to admire 🥹 Hear @WashMystics first round draft picks talk about their performances in tonight's win over the Fever and how much they enjoy playing together! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p38bDn0Kjl — WNBA (@WNBA) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Iriafen, who was just two boards short of getting her fifth-straight pro career double-double, explained how her team-first mindset allows her to balance scoring and rebounding effectively. “I think, honestly, my teammates are so unselfish,” she began.

“We're building our chemistry, so I'm just trying to do what I can to move without the ball, and then when I do get the ball, I'm trying to take advantage of the mismatches.”

The rookie pair is adjusting well to the changes thrown their way so far, but one thing Iriafen was very sure about was that her motivations remained the same.

“Honestly, I'll take the win and no double-double over getting a double-double and losing,” Iriafen began. “I think with this team, we just have a lot of fun. I think the biggest thing for me is [that] I'm having fun, and that's why I'm playing.”

Citron also chimed in with an enthusiastic outlook on the Mystics' win and the direction of their season.

“We did a really good job of finishing the game, which we've struggled [with] the past couple games,” Citron said. “So I'm really proud of the team and just proud that we were able to pull this one out.”

The Mystics' young pair will next take the court together when they host the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty on May 30. Washington then heads to Indiana for a rematch with the Fever on June 3.