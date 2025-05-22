The Golden State Valkyries finally have their first win, and it came in dramatic fashion. In front of a roaring home crowd at Chase Center, the expansion franchise pulled off a thrilling 76 to 74 victory over the Washington Mystics.

It was the kind of night that felt like more than just a tally in the win column. It was a declaration that the Valkyries are here, and they are building something special.

The game itself was far from perfect. Golden State missed its first 17 three-point attempts and finished just 7 for 37 from long range. But grit, hustle, and timely plays kept them in the fight. By the fourth quarter, the energy had shifted. Every loose ball, every rebound, every forced turnover felt heavier with meaning.

With the game tied and under a minute to go, it was Veronica Burton who rose to the moment. The 24-year-old guard buried a three from the top of the key, giving the Valkyries a lead they would never give back. The shot sent the crowd into a frenzy and capped a career-best night for Burton, who finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Burton’s journey has been anything but easy. Waived by the Dallas Wings in 2024, she bounced around the league and even took her talents overseas before Golden State scooped her up in the expansion draft. Now, she is not only part of history but at the center of it.

While Burton provided the spark, she was not alone. Kayla Thornton added 18 points and played with veteran composure down the stretch. Rookies Carla Leite and Janelle Salaün chipped in 10 points each, showing the kind of depth and promise the Valkyries hoped to develop in their debut season.

Golden State won the rebounding battle and turned Washington’s 18 turnovers into key scoring opportunities. Their defense was relentless, especially in the second half, and it showed the kind of identity this team is starting to embrace.

As the final buzzer sounded and fans rose to their feet, the emotion in the building was undeniable. This was more than just a win. It was a moment. The Valkyries have taken their first step into the WNBA record books. Now, the journey truly begins.