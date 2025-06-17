Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes is at her all-star best. Recently, Sykes reached 3,000 career points and is making a strong case to play in the All-Star game in Indianapolis on July 19.

As for making a case, Sykes is making a case to be reunited with her Unrivaled teammates.

She posted pictures on X, standing in the middle of Indianapolis holding up cardboard signs.

“The girls are beefin on the interent.. we need this REUNITE THE ROSEBUDS.” she posted while tagging teammates Kahleah Copper and Angel Reese.

The girls are beefin on the internet.. we need this 🗣️ REUNITE THE ROSEBUDS 🌹😂 @kahleahcopper @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/WqBjHp5mdN — Brittney Sykes (@BrittBundlez) June 17, 2025

Sykes, Reese, and Copper were part of the Rose BC team in the first ever Unrivaled series earlier this year. The new professional 3 on 3 league provides paid opportunities for WNBA players to make money during the offseason.

Rose BC won the first ever Unrivaled championship. Sykes played a hug role in winning the championship with a game winning shot plus a free throw to defeat Vinyl Basketball Club 62-54.

Meanwhile, Sykes is averaging 20.6 points per game for the Mystics. WNBA All-Star voting is underway until June 28.

Fans media, coaches, and players are able to vote for the players they want to see play. So where does Sykes stand?

The case for Brittney Sykes to play in the All-Star Game

The Mystics maybe struggling with a 4-7 record. But Sykes is leading the team in scoring and has the 4th highest scoring average in the WNBA.

Sykes has scored 20 or more points in seven of the Mystics eleven games.

On May 21, Sykes scored 30 points against the Golden State Valkyries. She led all scorers even as the Mystics loss 76-74.

On June 8, Sykes scored 28 points and made 14 free throws in a 104-67 win over the Connecticut Sun.

Altogether, Sykes has been a consistent and dynamic presence on both sides of the ball. In addition to scoring, she is an effective defense threat.

Sykes led the league in steals twice (2021,2022) and has been known to provide a few game saving blocks.

She has an uncanny ability to disrupt the passing lanes and play tough on-ball pressure defense.