Despite the 76-74 loss to the Golden State Valkyries, rookie Kiki Iriafen has already given the Washington Mystics a boost of talent three games into the season. Averaging an early double-double with 13.7 points and 10.0 rebounds, she and fellow rookie Sonia Citron have given the 2-1 Mystics a lot to be optimistic about so far this season.

Like any rookie entering the WNBA, Iriafen's transition is difficult, and Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson understands that. Following the team's first-of-the-season loss to the Valkyries, Johnson gave some honest insight into Iriafen's play so far in the W.

“She's getting used to the different level of physicality,” Johnson said. “In terms of her performance, people are going to work her further up the scouting report, so we'll be ready for it.”

Johnson's bracing for the inevitable cycle of a talented WNBA rookie. The league's taken notice of Iriafen's hot start, and opposing teams will begin to prioritize their defense toward stopping her. Still, with the physicality and size being on a whole new level, it's encouraging to see Iriafen still look like an elite rebounder. A big reason behind this early success is due to her mindset.

In the same interview, Johnson talked about the impressiveness of Iriafen's poise.

“You see someone who really believes, keeps battling. Her poise in the moment is exceptional,” Johnson raved. “We're talking about a rookie three games into her career. So I just love everything about her, and you know, we're expecting she'll continue to build.”

It's been an impressive start to the season for the young Mystics. The team had zero expectations of winning this season. Washington is at the beginning of its rebuild. That's why seven of its 11 active players are under 25 years old, the Mystics are developing their future talent.

And Iriafen is playing herself into being a big part of that future, which isn't always guaranteed for a high first-round draft pick. This season, the Atlanta Dream waived Haley Jones, Iriafen's old teammate at Stanford. Jones was the sixth overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft. Two seasons later, she's no longer a part of the Dream's future.

That's how fast things change in the WNBA. But for Iriafen, she's off to a hot start, with meat on the bone to get better.”

“Her having a double-double when she's probably not at her best, says a lot about her as a player.”