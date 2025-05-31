Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn made a surprising appearance at Friday's game between the Mystics and New York Liberty.

Quinn is enjoying the 2025 NFL offseason as he will soon prepare for the upcoming season. The Commanders are coming off a remarkable 2024 campaign in which they finished with a 11-6/12-5 record. They clinched a playoff berth in the NFC, proceeding to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions en route to the NFC Championship game. They eventually lost #-# to the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to win Super Bowl 59.

In the meantime, Quinn will continue enjoying his summer as he sat courtside for the WNBA matchup between the Mystics and Liberty.

How Mystics played against Liberty

New York Liberty guard Rebekah Gardner (7) is fouled while shooting the ball by Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) as Mystics center Stefanie Dolson (31) defends in the first half at CareFirst Arena.
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Unfortunately for the Mystics, they couldn't have Dan Quinn leave the arena with a win as they lost in an 85-63 blowout to the Liberty.

Washington struggled to be efficient with their shot selection. New York, boasting a perfect 4-0 record prior to the matchup, suffocated their opponents on defense. The Mystics were only successful on 28.4% of their total shot attempts, including 25% from 3-point range.

Three players scored in double-digits on Washington's behalf. Brittney Sykes led the way with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals. She shot 5-of-18 from the field, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Kiki Iriafen came next with 12 points and seven rebounds while Sonia Citron provided 10 points and four rebounds.

With the loss, Washington fell to 3-4 on the season but stay at third place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are now 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Dream and 3.5 games behind the Liberty.

The Mystics will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They will face the Indiana Fever on June 3 at 7 p.m. ET.