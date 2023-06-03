The Washington Mystics climbed back over .500 after a thrilling 75-74 win against the Dallas Wings with superstar Elena Delle Donne hitting a pair of clutch three-pointers down the stretch. With new head coach in Eric Thibault, the Mystics are a team that has playoff aspirations. They received some good news earlier in the day when it was announced that Myisha Hines-Allen, who had been recovering from offseason knee surgery, was set to make her debut on Saturday against the Minnesota Lynx. The Mystics are going to be without Kristi Toliver who will be out due to rest as per Jenn Hatfield of The Next.

The Mystics being on a back to back probably was the key factor in deciding to keep Kristi Toliver out for rest. This is Toliver's second stint with the Mystics and her 14th season in the WNBA. Toliver returned to the Mystics as a free agent in the offseason after spending the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, although she did not play during the 2020 bubble season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Toliver's last two seasons with the Sparks were injury plagued and she returned this season to the team where she won a WNBA championship in 2019. This season, Toliver has been averaging a career-low 4.0 points per game, 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists with splits of 25 percent shooting from the field, 25 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the free-throw line in a little over 11 minutes per game.

Toliver is a three-time All-Star and also serves as an assistant coach with the NBA's Dallas Mavericks in the WNBA offseason.