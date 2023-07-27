Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza wants to see Naoya Inoue fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis at some point in the future.

Inoue recently became a four-division champion after his eighth-round knockout win over Stephen Fulton on Wednesday saw him become the WBC and WBO junior featherweight champion.

In the process, the undefeated Japanese superstar also staked his claim as boxing's pound-for-pound best fighter. However, Espinoza wants to see Inoue test himself even more — by fighting a lightweight in Davis.

“It sounds a bit crazy, but it's only 13 pounds more,” Espinoza told Fight Hype (via ESPN Ringside). “I'd love to see Tank vs. Inoue. After that [Stephen Fulton] performance, I wouldn't put anything out of his reach.”

It is certainly a crazy suggestion.

Naoya Inoue only recently became a champion at 122 pounds in what is the heaviest weight class he's held gold. It would be one thing if he started his career at 122 pounds, but that's not the case as even against Fulton, he was the smaller man.

Granted, Davis is a very small lightweight who is similar in height to Inoue.

However, the American is a much bigger fighter overall who regularly competes at 135 pounds and not to mention, is capable of knocking out fighters who compete at 140 pounds as well. It would essentially be a mismatch similar to asking Davis to fight one of Terence Crawford or Errol Spence Jr.

It would still be intriguing, but for now, even 126 pounds might be a step too far for Inoue. Not that it would be wise to doubt him at this point.