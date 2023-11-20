Ridley Scott has a fiery response to the French critics who did not like Napoleon: "The French don't even like themselves."

In a recent interview, Ridley Scott fired back at French critics of Napoleon.

“The French don't even like themselves”

French media critics haven't been the biggest fans of Scott's film. Frankly, Scott does not care. “The French don't even like themselves,” he told BBC News. “The audience that I showed it to in Paris, they loved it.”

All the power to him. Scott loves making historical epics, as his resume would imply. Napoleon was just another one in his lengthy filmography.

Napoleon chronicles the titular character's (played by Joaquin Phoenix) rise to power. However, Scott's film is told from the perspective of Empress Joséphine, played by Vanessa Kirby. The film reunites Scott with Phoenix after doing Gladiator together over two decades ago.

Ridley Scott got his start by directing The Duellists in 1977. He would go on to direct sci-fi classics like Alien and Blade Runner in his next two films. His career continued with films like Thelma & Louise, G.I. Jane, Gladiator, and American Gangster.

In recent years, Scott has not slowed down. He directed The Counselor, Exodus: Gods and Kings, The Martian, Alien: Covenant, All the Money in the World, The Last Duel, House of Gucci and Napoleon in the last decade. Scott is also working on the long-awaited sequel to Gladiator, which was in production prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The film will now be able to resume thanks to the strikes ending.

Napoleon was a joint venture between Sony Pictures (Columbia Pictures) and Apple Original Films. The film will be released on November 22 in theaters before eventually streaming on Apple TV+ at a later date.