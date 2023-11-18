Joaquin Phoenix, who famously doesn't enjoy watching his own work, appeared to avoid doing so at the premiere for Napoleon.

The premiere of Ridley Scott's new historical epic Napoleon saw the whole cast in attendance to celebrate the film's release, but reports suggest the film's star Joaquin Phoenix may not have stuck around for very long.

Phoenix, along with the film's principle cast and crew, were in Paris on Tuesday for the premiere when the actor reportedly left the screening before the film began, according to NME. Variety's Executive International Editor Elsa Keslassy, who was also in attendance, managed to record Phoenix as he left the screening and appeared to be leaving the theater altogether.

The actor also reportedly didn't answer any questions from the press attending the premiere, but did pose for pictures with some of his castmates including Vanessa Kirby.

Joaquin Phoenix didn’t miss journalists during the 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike. He didn’t give any interviews at the world premiere of #Napoleon in Paris. And he walked out of the theater before the movie started. Is he still in character? pic.twitter.com/Rzri7DVDmx — Elsa Keslassy (@ElsaKeslassy) November 14, 2023

While Keslassy may have been surprised to see Phoenix leaving, it wouldn't be the first time he has avoided watching his own films. In a 2015 interview with Time Out, the actor spoke about how he doesn't enjoy watching himself on screen and typically avoids having to watch most of his work. He added that he had only ever seen two of the films he was in – Her and The Master.

It isn't as uncommon in Hollywood as some viewers may thing, either, as multiple actors have spoken about how they don't enjoy watching their own work. Johnny Depp told The Independent, via Entertainment Wise, in 2015 he felt watching his work would “harm” him, though he did humorously add he was amazed he still got work after a friend showed Depp a reel of characters he had played over his career.

Phoenix's latest film, Napoleon, follows the rise of the infamous French general widely regarded as one of the greatest military minds in history. Vanessa Kirby stars opposite Phoenix as Josephine de Beauharnais, Napoleon's first wife with whom the general shared a dysfunctional marriage with.

Napoleon releases in theaters on November 22, 2023.