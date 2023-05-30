In a surprising turn of events, Luciano Spalletti has officially confirmed his departure from Napoli at the end of the season, reported by goal.com. The announcement comes just weeks after Napoli secured their first Serie A title in 33 years under Spalletti’s guidance. The Italian coach has expressed his desire to take a sabbatical and rest from the game following the conclusion of the current campaign.

Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, had previously revealed that Spalletti had requested to leave the club and take some time off. Now, Spalletti himself has confirmed his intention to take a break from coaching, stating, “I need to take some time to rest because I’m pretty tired. I won’t be coaching Napoli or any other team.”

With Spalletti’s departure imminent, Napoli has begun the search for his successor. Reports from Corriere dello Sport suggest that ex-Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is being considered as the ideal candidate to fill the vacant position. Napoli has reportedly initiated talks with Enrique, who turned down an approach from Chelsea in recent months but remains a target for Tottenham Hotspur in their pursuit of a new manager. Enrique boasts an impressive resume in club football, having achieved a historic treble with Barcelona during the 2014-15 season.

Spalletti’s final game in charge of Napoli will be against Sampdoria on June 3. Following that, the club will shift its focus towards finding a new manager ahead of the 2023/24 season. The departure of Spalletti adds a layer of uncertainty to Napoli’s future, as they aim to build upon their recent success and maintain their position as a prominent force in Italian football.