Christian Pulisic, the talented winger of Chelsea, has found himself in the spotlight as both Napoli and Juventus express interest in signing him, as reported by the Daily Mail. With just one year remaining on his contract, the West London club is looking to offload the 24-year-old US international during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Pulisic’s playing time has been limited this season, having made only eight starts in the Premier League. Despite his undeniable talent and potential, he has struggled to secure a regular place in Chelsea’s starting lineup. This has prompted the club to consider selling him, allowing Pulisic the opportunity to seek more consistent playing time elsewhere.

Both Napoli and Juventus have emerged as potential destinations for the American winger. Napoli’s interest in Pulisic adds an intriguing twist, as Chelsea is reportedly keen on acquiring Napoli’s star striker, Victor Osimhen. The possibility of a player exchange or a separate deal involving the two clubs could potentially materialize.

For Pulisic, a move to either Serie A giant could provide a fresh start and the opportunity to reignite his career. The Serie A giants have a track record of nurturing and developing talented players, and Pulisic may find the ideal environment to showcase his skills and reach his full potential.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Chelsea will be looking to finalize their squad restructuring plans. Pulisic’s availability on the market will undoubtedly attract attention from other clubs as well, given his potential and the quality he has showcased in the past.

It remains to be seen which club will ultimately secure the services of Christian Pulisic, but it is evident that his time at Chelsea could be coming to an end. The winger’s next destination will be crucial in determining the trajectory of his career as he aims to fulfill his potential and establish himself as a prominent figure in the world of football.