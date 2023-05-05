The drought is over. After what has felt like an eternal wait for triumph, Napoli has officially been crowned Serie A Champions for the first time in 33 years. And in doing so, they have awakened their city from its slumber. Now, as a glorious and very loud fireworks display sounds the streets of Naples, the party may never end.

Napoli clinched their third league title in history after playing to a draw at Udinese on Thursday. The team was bitterly denied their coronation in front of their home crowd last Sunday when Salernitana scored a late goal to postpone the festivities. Udinese held a 1-0 lead through the first half before Victor Osimhen fittingly delivered the equalizer in the 54th minute. The 24-year-old Nigerian leads Serie A in goals scored with 21.

Good luck trying to get some sleep in Naples tonight 😅🇮🇹 Napoli clinched the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years and the city is going CRAZY 🧨🎇 (via @OfficinaDiMarK)pic.twitter.com/N7s6UhfFix — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 4, 2023

Napoli had not reached the apex of Italian soccer since Argentinian legend Diego Maradona led them there in 1987 and 1990. The stadium was renamed after the enigmatic icon following his death in 2020. This dominant season- second-place Lazio trails by 16 points- could potentially be a precursor to prolonged prosperity.

The runaway championship comes after Napoli actually let up a little after play resumed following last year’s World Cup. A hat trick of the Serie A, Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League seemed very plausible just a few months ago. That did not come to fruition, but the raucous fans pouring out in Naples hardly look disappointed.

The breakthrough that had been hinted the last couple of years finally happened in 2023. Head coach Luciano Spalletti worked his magic and again helped elevate a team to new heights. Inter, Juventus and A.C. Milan have all been put on notice.

And so too have the local authorities in Naples, who may want to monitor things just in case.

But they have probably already joined in on this historic celebration.