Naruto x Secretlab Akatsuki and Naruto Gaming Chairs announced

Secretlab checks another dream collab off their bucket list as the Naruto x Secretlab Akatsuki Gaming Chairs and Naruto x Secretlab Naruto Gaming Chairs have just been announced by the top gaming chair manufacturer.

The Naruto x Secretlab collaboration, in partnership with VIZ Media, shows off two new designs of Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022. Dubbed the “Secretlab Naruto Shippuden Collection,” the collection features two Naruto-inspired gaming chairs, each one made with Secretlab’s award-winning and ergonomic materials.

Walk the path of the Shinobi and celebrate 20 years of Naruto with the first anime-inspired gaming chairs in our soft and breathable Secretlab SoftWeave® Plus fabric: https://t.co/v0kFHVbIfU. #Naruto #NarutoShippuden #Akatsuki pic.twitter.com/mzfgL8m2hQ — Secretlab (@secretlabchairs) October 12, 2022

Inspired by the greatest ninja himself, the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Naruto Edition has the Eight Sign Sealing Formula on the back of the chair, making sure that your explosive gaming prowess is kept under firm control for everyone’s safety. Just make sure that this seal won’t be broken, or else the Nine-Tails could emerge and cause havoc in your gaming space. Magatamas on the chair’s side wings represent Naruto’s Nine-Tails Mode, which channels the Nine-Tailed Beast’s chakra for immense power and destructive jutsus. To protect your head, a headband metallic protector with the Secretlab logo is placed at the backrest, just above the seal. In front, Konoha’s logo can be seen just below the Secertlab logo.

As for the more nefarious ninjas with more sinister motivations, the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Akatsuki Edition will evoke more from you. The same headband metallic protector is embedded at the back of the headrest, except that the logo is crossed out, letting others know that you’re a rogue ninja with no affiliations to any village. The iconic red Akatsuki cloud symbol can be found at the back and below the Secretlab logo, with outlines of the iconic clouds lining the chair’s side wings in a quilted pattern.

“Naruto has never just been an anime — it’s a timeless classic that has defined the teenage years of many, most of our team included. It’s incredible for us to now be able to put an authentic Naruto spin on our award-winning chairs with symbolic elements from the anime,” says Secretlab co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Alaric Choo. “Fans will be proud to add them to their Naruto collection.”

The arrival of these new gaming chairs comes just in time for Naruto’s 20th-anniversary celebration and came just after the announcement of the NARUTO THE GALLERY Exhibition which will open in December at AKIBA_QAURE in the UDX building in Akihabara, Tokyo, Japan. The gallery will be open for visitors until January 31, 2023.

“Secretlab has a knack for capturing the most iconic elements of each partner they collaborate with and translating it into a one-of-a-kind feature in their chairs,” says VIZ Media Vice President for Consumer Products Laura Takaragawa. “They’ve once again successfully created something really true to Naruto Shippuden with this collaboration, especially with the signature shinobi headband incorporated into the chairs — it’s definitely a must-have for all fans.”

Hailed as one of the “Big Three” of anime, Naruto spawned three animated series: Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and Boruto: The Next Generation. The first two are credited as among the animated series that brought Japanese anime to the Western mainstream. Along with Bleach and One Piece, The Big Three allowed for the boom of a new generation of anime in the early 2000s and 2010s and made anime more accepted and embraced in the western world.

The Secretlab Naruto Shippuden Collection went out just in time for Naruto’s birthday back on October 10. Showcase your allegiance and shop for these one-of-a-kind gaming chairs here.