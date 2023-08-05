Michael Jordan may have sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, but he's still the owner of a professional sports franchise. Michael Jordan owns 23XI Racing, along with NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin. Now that the NBA legend is no longer running the Hornets, it appears he's taken a greater interest in NASCAR, a fact that Hamlin has quickly come to learn.

Jordan's sale of his majority stake in the Hornets to the group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall was officially finalized Thursday. Hamlin was asked if Jordan now has any additional involvement day-to-day in 23XI Racing now.

“He does,” Hamlin told reporters with a smirk. “Certainly, he's involved in more meetings. Now he wants to be on every branding e-mail. I'm like, ‘Oh boy, this could be interesting.' So, yeah, I think he has some more time and perhaps he's gonna use that more on the race team.”

Jordan and Hamlin teamed up to create 23XI Racing in 2020. The Chicago Bulls legend is still a minority owner of the Hornets.

Denny Hamlin said his co-owner Michael Jordan is involved more in 23XI Racing now that Jordan has sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets. Hamlin: “Now he wants to be on every branding e-mail.” Btw, Hamlin said he will keep his season tickets. pic.twitter.com/8GuSi67yVE — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 5, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hamlin acknowledged that he decided to keep his Hornets' season tickets amid the sale.

“I did,” Hamlin said. “It's been a good partner relationship for me, and I've used it in a lot of really good ways to help entertain employees, sponsors or whatever. And certainly, with my Jordan brand deal that I've had for over a decade now, it's paid dividends.”

Hamlin likely hopes that Jordan finds much more success as a NASCAR owner than he did as an NBA owner. Under Jordan's leadership, the Hornets were arguably the NBA's worst franchise.

Jordan became Charlotte's majority owner in 2010. The team never won a single playoff series from 2010-2023, missing the postseason altogether in each of the last seven seasons.