Former NBA player Nate Robinson has accused Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers of orchestrating a situation during his Boston Celtics tenure similar to the Dallas Cowboys’ decision to bench quarterback Cooper Rush, preventing him from earning a contractual bonus.

Robinson, who played for the Celtics during the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons, commented on Instagram after NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported the Cowboys’ handling of Rush’s incentives. Slater noted that Rush had already secured a $250,000 bonus for playing 45% of the team’s offensive snaps this season. However, he was benched during Dallas’ Week 18 23-19 loss to the Washington Commanders, missing the opportunity to reach 55% and earn an additional $250,000.

“The Celtics did me like that too, coach Doc Rivers knew all about it smh,” Robinson wrote in response to the report.

Nate Robinson draws parallel between his Celtics experience and Cooper Rush's benching controversy

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones addressed the controversy in his postgame comments, stating he was unaware of the incentive in Rush’s contract. Despite the Cowboys’ elimination from playoff contention at the time, the decision has sparked debate over financial motivations behind personnel management.

Robinson’s claim highlights his Celtics tenure, where he played in 81 total games over the two seasons. He averaged 6.9 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 rebounds per game while shooting 40.3% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range. Robinson contributed significantly off the bench during the Celtics’ run to the 2010 NBA Finals and returned the following season before the team traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder in February 2011.

The comment adds to broader discussions about athletes and financial incentives, particularly regarding decisions made by coaching staff and front offices. While Robinson did not provide specific details about his alleged situation, his remarks have revived scrutiny of player-coach dynamics during Rivers’ tenure in Boston.

Rivers, now the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, has not publicly addressed Robinson’s claims. Similarly, the Celtics organization has not issued a statement.