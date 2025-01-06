In the regular season finale, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy chose Trey Lance to start. This came after Jerry Jones fired off about McCarthy’s future. Also, McCarthy shared his true feelings about his Dallas future before the contract deadline.

McCarthy said he wants to return, according to nbcsports.com via a team transcript.

“Absolutely. I have a lot invested here, and the Cowboys have a lot invested in me,” McCarthy said.

The Cowboys wrapped up their 2024 campaign with a last-second loss to the Commanders.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said direction still solid

There’s a personal part of the process as well, said McCarthy.

“They all point the right direction,” McCarthy said. “I think any time you invest your time, energy, your belief, the connection you have, the relationships that are in place here, the understanding of what the organization can do and is willing to do. Those are all positive attributes that you take into account.”

After saying that, McCarthy seemed to trail off in a different direction.

“But you know, absolutely, I’m a builder,” he said. “I believe in building programs. I believe in developing young players. So, at the end of day, it is about winning and you have to have those components in place to get this thing where it needs to be. I think we have a very good foundation here.”

Do the Dallas Cowboys need building?

The Cowboys are already built. They won 12 games in each of the previous three seasons before faltering to 7-10 this year. Of course, this year got impacted by the injury to quaerterback Dak Prescott.

In five seasons with the Cowboys, McCarthy has compiled a record of 49-35. But his teams posted a disappointing 1-3 record in the postseason.

Still McCarthy claims confidence in his abilities.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself as a head coach,” McCarthy said. “I think like anything, body of work, you know the statistics, I think it’s more about the program, the details of what needs to get done. How can we get better? All those things go into these decisions of whether you originally get the job or continue to move forward. I’m definitely in position with Jerry to move the program forward. There’s no question about that in my mind. That’s why these conversations need to happen here in the near future.”

It's a mystery what the Cowboys will do. It seems odd to replace a guy who led the team to double-digit wins three years in a row. But then again, in Dallas, things aren't the way they are in other organizations. Success is measured by a different ruler, and Jones wields all the power.