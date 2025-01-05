The Dallas Cowboys are set to wrap up their 2024 campaign with a divisional clash against the Washington Commanders. With the team being eliminated from the playoffs, there isn't much for them to play for in this one, but they have decided to make things interesting thanks to a big decision at quarterback involving Trey Lance and Cooper Rush.

Ever since Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury back in Week 9, Rush has been filling in under center for Dallas. While Rush has held his own, fans have been interested in seeing what Lance has to offer, as he's barely played in the NFL since being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He will get a shot to show what he's got in the Cowboys regular season finale, though, as he's set to draw the start over Rush in this game.

“Trey Lance will get the start for Dallas according to a team source,” Jane Slater shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Cowboys giving Trey Lance a chance to show what he's got

Lance has played sparingly during his time in the NFL, as he's thrown for just 819 yards and five touchdowns over four seasons in the league. Injuries have certainly derailed his progress, and his stint with the San Francisco 49ers got cut short thanks to them striking gold and finding their franchise quarterback in Brock Purdy, which certainly isn't something they were expecting to happen.

That led to Dallas trading for Lance before the start of the 2023 season, and while he lost the backup quarterback job to Rush, he will get a shot to show off his sky-high potential against the Commanders. So while this game may ultimately be meaningless for the Cowboys, Lance's presence under center should lead to fans tuning in to see what the talented passer has to offer.