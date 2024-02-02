Nationals sign a veteran left-hander in MLB free agency

Although there are no ribbons handed out to last-place teams, the Washington Nationals made clear progress in their rebuild last season. They won 71 games in 2023, 16 more than their total from the previous year. President of baseball operations Mike Rizzo has not made any major moves this winter, but he is still trying to make minor additions that could keep the team on a positive trajectory.

While his latest MLB free agency signing is not going to wow any fans or cause much of a stir around the league, it could address two of the club's issues. The Nationals are adding relief pitcher Richard Bleier to a minor league contract, according to The Washington Post's Andrew Golden.

Bleier, who last pitched for the Boston Red Sox and in the Chicago Cubs' farm system in 2023, could potentially provide the Nats with left-handed depth in the bullpen and a veteran presence. Those are two things that have been sorely lacking, so this low-risk acquisition might offer some benefits.

Nationals gain a bit more experience

Washington had one of the youngest rosters in the league last year, but that could change with slugger Joey Gallo and reliever Dylan Floro being brought in this offseason (30 and 33, respectively). There is still plenty that has to happen before this group can realistically challenge for a playoff slot and there is reason to be leery about Gallo. However, the value of having experience in the clubhouse should not be so swiftly dismissed.

Richard Bleier has a 3.27 ERA in eight MLB seasons, posting dominant numbers for the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles before crashing down to earth in 2019. He bounced back with the Miami Marlins, re-establishing himself as a competent bullpen asset.

The southpaw's stint with the Red Sox marked the low point of his career, as he was designated for assignment after recording a 5.28 ERA in 27 appearances. At 36 years of age, Bleier should have the opportunity to earn his way back to The Show. If everything works out, he could be a part of the Nationals' intriguing but gradual restoration project.

Though, fans will want Mike Rizzo and the front office to make somewhat of a splash before the roster is finalized.