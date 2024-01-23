The Nationals have added a big bat to their lineup, signing Joey Gallo to a $5 million deal.

The Washington Nationals are working through a rebuilding phase as they look to work their way back into contention. But at least for the start of the 2024 season, the Nationals will have a new slugger in their lineup.

Washington has signed Joey Gallo to a one-year, $5 million contract, via Andrew Golden of The Washington Post. Gallo can earn another $1 million in performance-based incentives.

Gallo spent the 2023 season playing with the Minnesota Twins, where he appeared in 111 games. He hit a brutal .177 but made up for it with 21 home runs and 40 RBI. That has essentially been the name of Gallo's game throughout his nine year career. Over 863 games, Gallo has hit .197 with 198 home runs and 426 RBI. He is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Gold Glove winner.

The Nationals could certainly use more power in their lineup. Washington ranked 29th in the league with 151 home runs. In turn, their 700 runs scored ranked 21st.

As Washington builds out their roster, they have a few talented hitters in CJ Abrams, Lane Thomas and Keibert Ruiz. The Nationals will continue to develop hitters at the minor league level for when they're ready to make a run.

Until then, the Nationals will occupy their lineup with players like Joey Gallo. If Washington struggles heading into the MLB trade deadline, there is a chance the team could trade him to a contender; if Gallo is having a strong season.

But at least on Opening Day – barring injury – Joey Gallo will be right in the middle of the Nationals' lineup. Washington will hope some much-needed home runs from Gallo will spark some life into their offense.