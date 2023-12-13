The Nationals made a low-cost move on Tuesday night, picking up 2020 World Series champion Dylan Floro for cheap.

It has all gone downhill for the Washington Nationals since they won the World Series in 2019. They have won just 39.7 percent of their games since then, hitting rock bottom in 2022 when they won just 55 games. However, in 2023, they proceeded to win 71 games, and now, in free agency, they added a piece to their roster with World Series experience to help improve the roster moving forward.

On Tuesday, the Nationals announced that they have come to terms with relief pitcher Dylan Floro to an agreement, with Washington inking the veteran reliever to a one-year, $2.25 million deal. Floro won the World Series back in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and since then, he has been solid enough piece off the bullpen for the Miami Marlins (from 2021 to the middle of the 2023 season) and the Minnesota Twins (to end the 2023 campaign).

Every team needs a pitcher of Floro's caliber coming off the bullpen; since getting his career on track back in 2018, the 32-year old reliever has been a comfortably above-average piece. Floro has been good in suppressing the long-ball, and in 2023, his ballooned ERA (4.76) came as a result of an outsized BABIP (.401) and a worse LOB percentage even though his peripherals, such as strikeout, walk, and home-run rates, have remained mostly similar.

Floro could be an interesting buy-low for a Nationals team that's in need of more talent up and down the roster; aside from Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey, and Jordan Weems, the Nationals don't have too many reliable options late in the game, so getting an experienced hand to bolster the pen should be very helpful.

In addition to adding Dylan Floro, the Nationals also finalized its deal in free agency with former top prospect Nick Senzel. A versatile defensive option who played in five positions across the diamond in 2023, Senzel's production at the plate has atrophied, as his power production hasn't panned out, and he doesn't have the eye at the plate to make up for his huge strikeout rate.

These may be moves that fail to move the needle, although these are low-cost pick-ups that won't be difficult at all for the Nationals to flip at the trade deadline should they end up being sellers yet again.