The 2023 Men's College World Series came to an end with some wild outcomes. After losing by a score of 24-4, LSU baseball came back with a blowout win of its own to win the championship in the do-or-die Game 3. The final score of the series-clinching win over Florida was a whopping 18-4.

With 24 hits, the Tigers set the record for the most hits in an MCWS contest. After falling down 2-0 after the first inning, they scored at least three runs in four separate innings and saw nine players record at least one RBI. Center fielder Dylan Crews, third baseman Tommy White and right fielder Brayden Jobert all recorded four hits.

Crews said after the win was proud of his LSU baseball squad and knew coming into the final game that they could not lose, according to ESPN.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We got punched in the mouth yesterday,” Crews said, via ESPN. “That's the beauty of baseball. You wake up in the morning and do it all over again. We woke up today and you could see on everybody's faces that we were ready to go. Nobody in the country was going to beat us today.”

Fellow LSU star Angel Reese, who led the women's basketball team to a title, celebrated the Tigers taking home another championship. LSU baseball has seven Men's College World Series championships, with the program's last title coming in 2009. Ace pitcher Paul Skenes was named the Most Outstanding Player after pitching 15.2 innings over two games, allowing just two earned runs and striking out 21 batters.