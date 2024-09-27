Patrick Corbin, who will be a free agent this offseason, may have just made his final appearance as a member of the Washington Nationals on Thursday. While Corbin was a key part of the 2019 Nationals team that won the World Series, he failed to live up to his six-year, $140 million contract, leaving behind a complicated legacy.

Corbin went 5 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and four earned runs while striking out three and earning a no-decision in the Nationals' 7-4 loss to the postseason-hopeful Kansas City Royals. After the game, Corbin reflected on his tenure with the Nationals to Jessica Camerato of MLB.com.

“The last six years have gone by fairly quick, looking back now,” Corbin said. “I enjoyed every second of it, don’t regret anything, enjoyed my time here. Obviously, to win a World Series, start a family and get to meet all you guys, it was great. … Probably these last couple days, maybe say some goodbyes to people that I haven’t really got to talk to as much. I wouldn’t take anything back. It’s been great, learned a lot — highs and lows — but loved every second of it.”

“Half my career, I’ve been here,” Corbin continued. I got to experience a lot with the fans, and they’ve supported us throughout the years that I’ve been here. So nothing but love toward them, and that was really special.”

It is unclear what the next step will be for the 35-year-old Corbin, but he does want to keep pitching.

“I’m excited to see what happens,” Corbin said. ‘We have another baby on the way, so that’s going to be awesome. I think good times [are] ahead. I still feel good and capable that I can go out there and pitch.”

Patrick Corbin's legacy with the Washington Nationals

If this was indeed Corbin's final start with the Nationals, he will leave behind a two-sided legacy. On one hand, he was instrumental to the Nationals winning the World Series in 2019. That season, he went 14-7 with a 3.25 ERA, 202.0 innings and 238 strikeouts. In the postseason, Corbin really left his mark, appearing three times in the World Series, including two appearances out of the bullpen. Most notably, Corbin pitched three scoreless innings in relief on short rest in Game 7.

However, after his elite 2019 season, Corbin's production took a sharp turn. Every season from 2021-2024, Corbin has led the National League in losses and had an ERA over five. In 2022, by far his worst season, he went 6-19 with a 6.31 ERA while allowing an MLB-worst 210 hits and 107 earned runs.

Despite his struggles, Corbin still posted every single day, never missing a start and providing veteran leadership to a Nationals team that was thrust into a rebuild following their championship. It may have been difficult to watch at times, but Nationals fans still gave Corbin a standing ovation as he walked off the mound on Thursday.