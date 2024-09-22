The Kansas City Royals are slipping badly as they fight to make the playoffs. They are in second place in the American League Central Division, and currently in the American League playoff structure, but they have lost six games in a row after dropping a 9-0 decision to the San Francisco Giants. As a result, the Royals still have quite a bit of work to do in order to clinch a postseason position.

Manager Matt Quatraro and the Royals got some positive news Saturday regarding a pair of injured pitchers. Right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen (left hamstring strain) and left-handed pitcher Will Smith (back spasms) both had simulated outings prior to the Royals prior to the home loss to the Giants, and both pitchers performed well, according to Quartaro.

“Very encouraging,” Quatraro said, per a report from MLB.com. “I think Lorenzen looked completely healthy. We would look for signs of him favoring his leg, but he did not look like that at all. I know he felt good leading up to this, so that was encouraging. Same with Will. He's been throwing bullpens, so hopefully this is a big step.”

Lorenzen is a well-traveled veteran pitcher has made five starts for the Royals after being acquired from the Texas Rangers. He has a combined 7-6 record this season while making 23 starts. Lorenzen has a 3.43 earned run average in 126.0 innings. He has struck out 92 batters and issued 58 bases on balls.

Smith has endured a difficult season. He has an 0-4 records with a 6.53 ERA in 45 appearances. He has fanned 29 batters in 41.1 innings.

Royals close the season on the road

If the Royals are going to make the playoffs, they are going to do it while playing away from home. They close the regular season with back-to-back series against the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves. The Royals should have an advantage over the Nationals, as they are in fourth place in the National League East with a 69-86 record.

However, the Braves are fighting to get into the playoffs themselves. They are 2.0 games behind the New York Mets for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

The Royals are battling the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners for the final two Wild Card spots in the American League. The Royals have a 0.5-game lead over the Twins, while the Tigers are 0.5 games out of the final American League playoff spot and Mariners are 2.0 games out.

The Tigers close with six games at home, and their final three games are against the last-place Chicago White Sox. That team is on track to finish with the worst record since the introduction of the 162-game schedule.