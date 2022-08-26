Nationals bring excitement to post-Juan Soto life by calling up top prospect

The post-Juan Soto era for the Washington Nationals doesn’t look too promising at the moment but at least they got some decent prospects in return. One of their homegrown products however will see his Major League dreams come true on Friday as the team called up top pitching prospect Cade Cavalli from Triple-A Rochester.

Cavalli will make his big league debut against the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park in front of the home crowd. The 24-year-old was taken in the first round of the 2020 draft out of Oklahoma after a dominant college career with the Sooners and his brilliance has continued at the professional level.

This season with Rochester, Cavalli is 6-4 with a 3.71 ERA in 20 starts, striking out 104 in 97 innings and walking 39 batters. He made it to Triple-A just a year after getting drafted, proving just how special the Nationals think Cavalli is.

It’s no secret Washington needs a spark. Cavalli could be it. He’s a top-25 ranked pitching prospect in all of baseball and has pitched in the Futures Game in each of the last two seasons. With MacKenzie Gore and Josiah Gray proving to be the staples of the Nationals rotation for many years to come, the organization will be hoping Cavalli can join them and serve as a consistent arm in the show.

The Nationals are currently 42-83 and have the worst record in the MLB. Their team ERA is nothing to write home about either, sitting at 5.12. That’s 29th in the bigs. Needless to say, it’s understandable why Cade Cavalli is getting his shot.