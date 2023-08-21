Washington Nationals prospect Dylan Crews is on the move again, and he seems destined to be in the majors sooner rather than later. The team is promoting Crews to their Double-A Harrisburg affiliate.

This is already the second promotion for Crews since he was drafted second overall by the Nats back in July. He appeared in one game in the Florida Complex League, in which he went 3-for-3. Crews was then sent to the Class-A Fredericksburg Nationals.

Crews continued to rake in Fredericksburg. In 13 games with the team, he racked up 20 hits (five of them home runs) and 24 RBI with a .424 on-base percentage. While the stats point to strong performances, Crews was also probably facing tougher competition in college on weekends than he was in Fredericksburg, according to The Athletic's Keith Law.

It has been a whirlwind year for Crews so far. He had a dominant final season at LSU, culminating in his winning the 2023 Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur baseball player in the United States.

In July, Crews was selected second after his LSU teammate Paul Skenes was taken first overall. They were the first pair of teammates in MLB history to be drafted No. 1 and No. 2 in the same year. Now, fewer than two months later, Crews is heading to Double-A. There is even speculation that he might reach the majors before the season is over.

Crews would introduce some excitement into an otherwise moribund season of baseball for the Nationals. The team has a 57-68 record, sitting in last place in the NL East.