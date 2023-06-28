Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez was back on centerstage on Wednesday afternoon, after he was ejected for the second time in as many weeks.

Martinez had a meltdown at home plate after his runner was called out of the baseline despite arriving safe. Keibert Ruiz came around third and juked the catcher, but the umpire called him out of the base path before scoring.

The Nats manager did not take kindly to that call in a road game against the Seattle Mariners, and promptly stormed out of the dugout to argue the decision.

We've got another Davey Martinez meltdown after Keibert Ruiz was called for running out of the baseline pic.twitter.com/dOcdU12xO7 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 28, 2023

Martinez was previously ejected last Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, going completely bonkers in his argument with the umpire.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He had been hollering at the ump from the dugout about a ball being called on his pitcher, Jake Irvin. He got into a screaming match, and then came out to home plate where the situation escalated rapidly.

Martinez ended up on the ground next to home plate, acting out how the ump should be crouching down to find the strike zone. He then got up and kicked dirt on the plate, at which point he was ejected by the crew and sent off.

His players have responded surprisingly well to the ejections, with Irvin talking about how much it means to the guys.

“He's our leader, man. When a guy comes out and battles for us like that, it's motivational. We see how much he cares, and we're going to keep working hard, that's for sure,” Irvin told ESPN.

The Nats will work to continue their rebuilding season, when they return back to the East Coast to take on the rival Philadelphia Phillies this weekend.