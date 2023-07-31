The Washington Nationals are firmly sellers ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline on Tuesday, and general manager Mike Rizzo was honest about what he is hearing regarding bats Jeimer Candelario and Lane Thomas.

Mike Rizzo said that “about eight” teams have shown interest in Jeimer Candelario, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Candelario is on an expiring contract, and would be a solid left-handed bat to add to anyones lineup. He would slot in at third base.

The Nationals reportedly have Lane Thomas on the trade market as an everyday player, and Rizzo said that teams who want to acquire him will need to value him as that, and not a platoon bat, for a deal to work, according to Morosi. Thomas is in his first year of arbitration, and has two more years left after 2023 before he hits free agency after the 2025 season.

It seems inevitable that the Nationals will trade Candelario, while it will take a bigger package to land Thomas. It will be interesting to see where both of those players end up. Both of them could bolster the roster of a team that is trying to contend for the playoffs and World Series in 2023.

Both Candelario and Thomas are having successful offensive seasons. Candelario is a proven bat who has hit well in three of the last four seasons. Thomas is in the middle of his best season in MLB. Candelario would be a good fit for a team that is trying to win this year, while Thomas could be a long-term piece for a team trying to contend for multiple seasons.