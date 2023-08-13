Minnesota Twins first baseman Joey Gallo has been stuck in a major slump, but a 4-for-4 outing with two home runs against the Philadelphia Phillies may have been just what Gallo needed to help turn things start to turn around.

Gallo, who entered the game just 4-for-42 since July 18, is glad to get back on track, as he told Phil Miller of the Star Tribune.

“It was good. It's nice to produce and help the team win,” said Gallo, who became the first Twins player to reach 20 home runs this season. “Obviously I haven't been hitting [much], but I've been feeling good lately, putting good at-bats together, taking my walks when I can. It's good when things come together like that.”

“As a team, we just took really good at-bats today. Everybody was seeing the ball well, it seemed like,” Gallo said. “It was a great team approach against [Walker].”

“If there's a good pitch in the zone, I try to get a good swing off. It was great — it's always nice to hit home runs,” Gallo said. “I don't remember my last four-hit game. I don't even know if I've ever had a four-hit game in the big leagues before.”

Gallo had a four-hit game back in 2019, but it's obviously a rare occurrence for the powerful home run hitter. Gallo is striking out at near career-high percentages this season but is still leading the AL Central-leading Twins in home runs (20), despite dealing with a hamstring injury that has limited his effectiveness.

The slump-busting performance by Minnesota Twins 1B/OF Joey Gallo couldn't come at a better time. Minnesota is 4.5 games in front of the second-place Cleveland Guardians, but there are still six games ahead between the two squads. Gallo's performance down the stretch could play a big part in Minnesota's ability to clinch the division.